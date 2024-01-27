CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,898. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

