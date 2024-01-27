Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after buying an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $45.86. 3,226,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

