Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 229,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,874. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $75.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

