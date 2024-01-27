Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

