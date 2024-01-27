Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 37,718 Shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,718 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 18.40% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $23,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Price Performance

MINV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 3,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

