Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,136 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,452,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 430,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

