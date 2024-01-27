Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,292 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 11.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

NTES traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,187. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

