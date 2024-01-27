Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.73% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $26,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.74. 31,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,156. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

