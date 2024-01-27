Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $373,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.89. 700,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,667. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

