Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,815,000 after purchasing an additional 154,624 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,069,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,165. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

