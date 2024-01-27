Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 355,762 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1,509.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,762 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock remained flat at $54.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.