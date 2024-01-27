Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 426,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.