Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,135 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 10,734,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

