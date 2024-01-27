Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $92,823,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. 3,719,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

