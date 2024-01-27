Corient Private Wealth LLC Invests $19.16 Million in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 835,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.10% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 547,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,066. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.