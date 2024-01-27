Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $30.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,562. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

