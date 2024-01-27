Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $419.12. The stock had a trading volume of 346,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,581. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $432.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.