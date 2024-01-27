Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.09. 3,220,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,470. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $382.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

