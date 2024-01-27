Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $16.83 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $42.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

