Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $16.36 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,484 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Truist Financial by 55.0% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 98,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,477,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,403. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

