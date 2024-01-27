Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,751. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

