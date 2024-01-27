Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,811 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $64.34. 2,861,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

