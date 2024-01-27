Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 92,245 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,266,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,245 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,752 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

