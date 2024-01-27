Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 49,316 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. The company had a trading volume of 199,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

