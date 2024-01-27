Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,938 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,830. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.