Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hess by 139.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Hess Stock Up 0.2 %
Hess stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,106. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.53.
About Hess
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
