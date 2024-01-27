Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 1,897,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.