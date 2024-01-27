Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 46,138 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,679,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 1,886,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,515. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

