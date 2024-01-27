Contrasting Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) & Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Plains GP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plains GP and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 2 2 4 1 2.44 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Plains GP currently has a consensus price target of $17.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 122.60%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Plains GP.

This table compares Plains GP and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.39% 1.29% 0.66% Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plains GP and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $57.34 billion 0.06 $168.00 million $0.98 17.39 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Summary

Plains GP beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.