Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.50. 1,078,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

