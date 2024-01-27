Comparing Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49% Mobix Labs N/A N/A -20.70%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Mobix Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 557.89%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Mobix Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 88.07 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -2.07 Mobix Labs $1.22 million 5.70 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Mobix Labs has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

Summary

Mobix Labs beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc. provides connectivity solutions for mmWave 5G and high-bandwidth cable networks. Its products include true xero active optical cables, helps in fiber optic connectivity; true 5G chipset, and FR4 PCB antenna series, provides solutions to automotive, small cells, repeaters, access points, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products; and Mobix labs technology, provides next generation 5G telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

