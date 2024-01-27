Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 32,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples purchased 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,848.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,884,073.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

