Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 1,543,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,115. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

