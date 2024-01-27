CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.43.

COMM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $511.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

