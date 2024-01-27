CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 452,570 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after buying an additional 499,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

