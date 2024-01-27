CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,349. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

