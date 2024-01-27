Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

CLSD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 164,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,126. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

