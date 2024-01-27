CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.44. CleanSpark shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 4,159,913 shares trading hands.

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

