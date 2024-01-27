Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT Lowered to $6.50

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CLNE stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after acquiring an additional 184,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,409,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 320,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

