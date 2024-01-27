Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 91,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.65. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $272.86.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.