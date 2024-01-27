Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

