Citigroup Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $440.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.09.

Shares of META stock opened at $394.14 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $396.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

