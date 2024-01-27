Citigroup Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $508.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $540.00 to $508.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,976. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.36. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

