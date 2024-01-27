Citigroup Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 462,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,811. Intapp has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $365,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,181,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,793,355 shares of company stock worth $109,239,600 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 152.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

