CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.72. CI&T shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CINT

CI&T Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CI&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.