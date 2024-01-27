Choice Hotels International’s (CHH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.30.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.55. 387,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.