Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $14.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,962. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,352.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,264.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,050.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

