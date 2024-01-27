Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMG traded up $14.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,326.25. 143,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,962. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,352.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,050.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

