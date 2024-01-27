China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the December 31st total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.8 days.

China Youzan Price Performance

Shares of CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

China Youzan Company Profile

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

