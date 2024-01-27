China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.92. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

