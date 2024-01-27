China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.92. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
